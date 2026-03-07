Iran’s President Apologizes To Neighbouring Countries

266 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

In a televised address on Iranian state television (IRIB) today, President Masoud Pezeshkian issued a public apology to Iran’s neighbouring countries for recent missile and drone strikes that affected their territories during the ongoing conflict with the United States and Israel.

Pezeshkian said that a Provisional Leadership Council, established following the Supreme Leader’s death, has directed the armed forces to halt attacks on neighbouring states. He stressed that Iran would only resume such operations if attacks against Iranian territory originate from those countries.

“I personally apologise, on my own behalf and on behalf of Iran, to the neighbouring countries that were attacked by Iran,” Pezeshkian said in the prerecorded address. “From now on, neighbouring countries should not be attacked or targeted with missiles, unless we are attacked from those countries.”

He described the broader conflict as one “imposed” on Iran by the US and Israel, rejecting calls for unconditional surrender as a “dream that Iran’s enemies should take to their grave.” The president urged national unity, calling on Iranians to set aside differences and defend the homeland amid heavy Israeli airstrikes on Tehran and other areas.

The apology appears intended to de-escalate regional tensions and prevent further spillover, following reports of Iranian strikes impacting Gulf states such as Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and areas reportedly near Dubai International Airport.

Although he expressed regret toward neighbouring states, Pezeshkian affirmed that Iran remains prepared to defend itself and will continue its operations against Israel and U.S. forces.