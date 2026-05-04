U.S. Warns Nigerians: Approved Visa Does Not End Security Vetting

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The United States Mission in Nigeria has warned that holding an approved U.S. visa does not exempt applicants from continued security screening.

In a statement posted on its official X handle on Monday, the Mission said security vetting covers the entire lifecycle of a visa, from the moment of application through adjudication and throughout the visa’s validity period.

“All visa applicants, no matter the visa type and where they are located, are continuously vetted,” the Mission stated, adding that the process is designed to ensure individuals remain eligible to travel to the United States at all times.

The advisory comes amid a series of tightened U.S. visa measures against Nigeria. Since January 1, 2026, the United States has partially suspended issuance of B-1/B-2 visitor, student, and most immigrant visas to Nigerian nationals under Presidential Proclamation 10998.

Nigerian B-1/B-2 applicants are also now required to post a refundable bond of up to $15,000 before a visa can be issued.

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The Mission has previously warned that visa fraud and overstays by some Nigerians have resulted in broader scrutiny for all applicants, including those who fully comply with U.S. immigration requirements.

Nigerian travelers are advised to maintain full compliance with U.S. immigration laws throughout the lifespan of any visa issued to them.