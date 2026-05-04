NIS Dismisses Passport Payment Scam Claims

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The Nigeria Immigration Service has dismissed claims of scam in its passport application and payment process.

In a statement on Monday, the NIS spokesperson, Akinsola Akinlabi, stressed that its passport system remains secure, transparent, and fully government-approved.

According to the statement, the only authorised platform for passport applications and payments is the official portal at passport.immigration.gov.ng, which serves Nigerians both within the country and in the diaspora.

“The NIS operates a secure, transparent, and government-approved passport application system… This remains the only authorised platform for all passport-related payments and processing activities,” the statement said.

The service denied allegations that a religious organisation is involved in its payment process, describing such claims as entirely false and inconsistent with its operational structure.

“At no time has the Service partnered with or authorised any religious organisation, private entity, or individual to act as an intermediary or receiving account on its behalf,” it stated.

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The NIS warned that any third-party platforms or payment links claiming to process passport applications on its behalf are fraudulent and should be avoided.

“A simple review of our authorised payment portal confirms the transparency and authenticity of our platform. Any third-party payment links… are fraudulent and should be avoided at all costs,” the statement added.

The Service disclosed that it has commenced investigations into the origin of the claims, noting that preliminary findings point to the actions of individuals seeking to mislead the public or damage its reputation.

“Appropriate action will be taken against any individuals or groups found culpable,” it said.

Reiterating its compliance with government financial regulations, the NIS explained that it works strictly with licensed and accredited payment service providers integrated into its official system.

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It warned that payments made outside its authorised channels are at the user’s risk, adding that the Service would not be liable for any losses arising from such transactions.

The agency urged Nigerians to remain vigilant and avoid dealings with unauthorised agents or platforms, emphasising that it does not recognise any third-party alternatives for passport processing.

“The public is strongly urged to exercise caution, access our services only via the official portal, and avoid any dealings with unauthorised agents,” the statement said.

The Service reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding public trust, noting that it continues to strengthen its systems to prevent fraud and ensure efficient service delivery.

For further inquiries, the NIS advised members of the public to use its verified communication channels, including its social media platforms and 24-hour contact lines.