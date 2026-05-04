MTN Nigeria Remits N878.7bn Taxes, Levies In 2025

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MTN Nigeria Communications Plc has reported a total remittance of N878.7bn in taxes, levies, and duties for the 2025 financial year, representing a 15 per cent increase from the prior year and underscoring its significant contribution to government revenue and national development.

The disclosure was contained in the company’s 2025 Sustainability Report, released on Monday, which highlights sustained progress across environmental, social, and governance (ESG) metrics, alongside continued investment in network expansion, social impact, and responsible business practices.

The telecoms operator said the increase in fiscal contributions reflects its expanding operations and commitment to regulatory compliance, even as it navigates a dynamic macroeconomic environment.

The report also marks MTN Nigeria’s seventh consecutive sustainability publication and its third year of voluntary adoption of the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) Sustainability Disclosure Standards, ahead of mandatory compliance timelines.

Chief Executive Officer, Karl Toriola, described the report as evidence of “decisive action and measurable progress,” noting that sustainability remains central to the company’s long-term value creation strategy. According to him, MTN Nigeria continues to integrate ESG principles into its core operations to drive growth, manage risk, and unlock new opportunities.

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Beyond its tax contributions, the company recorded notable environmental milestones, including a 6.4 per cent reduction in Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions relative to its 2021 baseline.

It also secured a ‘B-’ rating for climate change and ‘C’ for water security from the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP), while over a third of its top suppliers by spend have committed to its net-zero ambitions.

On the social front, MTN Nigeria expanded its network coverage to 93.7 per cent of the population, improving connectivity nationwide.

Female representation within its workforce rose to 43.4 per cent, while N2.7bn was invested in corporate social investment initiatives, impacting more than 534,000 individuals.

The company also launched its “Help Children Be Children” programme to promote child online safety and awareness.

In terms of governance and business performance, MTN Nigeria reported a Reputation Index of 80.2 per cent, exceeding its benchmark, and achieved a sustainability rating of 3.7 out of 4.0 from ESG rating firm Risk Insights.

The firm further strengthened local economic participation by directing 62 per cent of its procurement spend to domestic suppliers, an increase from the previous year.

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Chief Corporate Services and Sustainability Officer, Tobechukwu Okigbo, said the company remains focused on delivering measurable, positive outcomes across its operations.

He noted that MTN Nigeria conducted a comprehensive “True Value Assessment” covering its economic, social, and environmental impacts between 2021 and 2024, alongside a double materiality assessment to better align its strategy with stakeholder priorities.

Okigbo added that the company also hosted its inaugural “Facts Behind the Sustainability Report” session at the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), aimed at enhancing transparency and stakeholder engagement.

MTN Nigeria said it will continue to prioritise sustainable innovation, inclusion, and governance excellence, reiterating its commitment to ensuring broader access to the benefits of a modern, connected life while delivering long-term value to shareholders and society.