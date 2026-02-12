Uduma Assumes Office As NOUN VC, Unveils Six Priorities

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The new Vice-Chancellor of the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN), Prof. Uduma Oji Uduma, has assumed office and unveiled six priority areas for his administration.

Uduma spoke during a handover ceremony at the university’s headquarters in Abuja, where his predecessor, Prof. Olufemi Peters, formally handed over leadership to him for a five-year tenure.

He listed the areas as strengthening study centres, enhancing learner support systems, improving ICT and digital infrastructure, ensuring the integrity of examinations, promoting staff welfare, and sustaining quality assurance and accreditation standards.

Uduma, a Professor of Philosophy and former Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academic), becomes the sixth Vice-Chancellor of the institution.

His appointment was earlier announced by the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council, Malam Isa Yuguda, at a press conference held on Oct. 10, 2025, in Abuja.

In his acceptance speech titled, “Rising to Build: Stewardship, Access, and Excellence for a New NOUN Era,” Uduma described his appointment as a “solemn national trust” and a call to purposeful service.

“Leadership is not ornamental; it is functional. It is not a posture of arrival, but a posture of responsibility,” he said.

The new vice-chancellor reaffirmed the university’s mandate of democratising access to quality higher education and removing barriers of geography, age, employment status, gender and other circumstances.

Uduma recalled his experience as Director of the Abakaliki Study Centre, noting that he is the first NOUN Vice-Chancellor with prior study centre experience.

He pledged his unwavering commitment to strengthening the centres across the country. “I come into this office not to experiment, but to build,” he said.

Uduma extolled the increasing enrolment of young learners in the Open and Distance Learning (ODL) system, describing it as an evolution of the university’s mandate.

He stressed the need to balance flexibility with discipline and innovation with academic integrity.

The vice-chancellor called for unity among the Governing Council, management, staff, students, alumni and partners to ensure continuity and collective ownership.

He paid glowing tributes to his predecessor and past leaders of the university, describing leadership at NOUN as “a relay, not a rupture.”

Uduma pledged to consolidate existing achievements while advancing the university’s mission in a rapidly evolving digital and knowledge-driven environment.

In his valedictory speech, Peters thanked the university’s Governing Council, Senate, principal officers and staff for their support during his five-year tenure.

“I am profoundly grateful to God Almighty for raising me when hope seems lost. God has been good to Femi Peters,” he said.

Peters commended Uduma for visiting various directorates, units and study centres during the transition period, saying it had prepared him for the task ahead.

Earlier, the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academic), Prof. Chiedu Mafiana, commended the outgoing Vice-Chancellor for his resilience and contributions to positioning NOUN globally in Open and Distance Learning.

In a vote of thanks, the Registrar, Mr Oladipo Ajayi, welcomed the new Vice-Chancellor and expressed confidence in his leadership.

The ceremony featured the presentation of the handover notes, the NOUN Act of 1983 (as amended in 2018), the university’s seal, the Senate gavel and a red pen symbolising the transfer of authority.

The event was attended by principal officers, staff, family members and associates of the two Vice-Chancellors.