LP Abure-Led Faction Accuses Nenadi-Usman Of Being ‘Impostor’

A chieftain of the Julius Abure-led faction of the Labour Party, Barry Johnson, has described the Interim National Chairman of the party, Nenadi-Usman as an impostor.

Speaking during an interview on Trust TV on Wednesday, Johnson said Nigeria has come to a time where it will not accept political criminality.

His comment is coming against the backdrop of the taking over of the party’s National Secretariat by Nenadi Usman’s camp after court ruling.

He said, “We will not take laws into our hands but we will show them that Nigeria belongs to all of us.

“Nenadi-Usman is an impostor. Nigeria has come to a time where it will not accept political criminality.

“The judgment that Nenadi-Usman got from the Federal High Court in Abuja said she’s a chairman. It means that judgment is wrong.

“Julius Abure also had a judgment in this same Federal High Court and Court of Appeal that he’s chairman.

“What Nenadi Usman is doing at our National Secretariat is breaking and entry, stealing,” he said.

He also criticized recent court decisions affecting the party, describing the judiciary as being in “disarray” and questioning the direction of Nigeria’s democracy.

Responding to concerns about the Labour Party’s internal divisions following its historic performance in the 2023 general elections, Johnson insisted that the Abure-led group remains the legitimate leadership of the party.

According to him, the faction he represents is recognized by the party’s constitution, the Electoral Act, and the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

He alleged that some court rulings relating to the party had undermined internal party structures.

“The court of this country should be questioned. Decisions of the court are wrong,” Johnson said, expressing concern about what he described as the implications of such judgments for Nigeria’s democratic future.

He further questioned whether the current political climate reflects the kind of democracy Nigerians intend to pass on to the next generation, warning against what he characterized as a system marked by “criminality” and undue judicial support.