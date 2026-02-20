UniAbuja Announces Safe Return Of Missing Student

311 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The University of Abuja has announced that Miss Sadiya Usman, a 100-level Accounting student who was reported missing, has been found safe and sound.

According to a statement by Dr Habib Yakoob, the institution’s Acting Director of Information and University Relations, Sadiya was located at about 11:49 p.m. and is in stable condition, unhurt and safe.

The University had earlier appealed to the public for help in locating Sadiya, who was last seen leaving her residence at Kontagora Estate, Gwagwalada, Abuja, at around 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday, February 18, 2026, on her way to write a CBT examination (GST 111) at the University’s Main Campus.

The statement further revealed that efforts to reach Sadiya had been unsuccessful, with her phone line remaining unreachable and her whereabouts unknown.

However, with the assistance of security agencies and the public, the University was able to locate her.

The University expressed gratitude to the public, security agencies, and staff for their support and swift response in searching for Sadiya, saying their efforts contributed to her safe return.

