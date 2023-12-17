Varsities, Polytechnics, CoEs To Get N198bn Boost From TETFUND

233 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) has announced a N198 billion intervention earmarked for institutions within the Nigerian higher education sector for the year 2023. This allocation represents 62 per cent of the total N320 billion government-approved fund.

Abdulmumin Oniyangi, TETFund’s Acting Director of Public Affairs, in a document available on the Fund’s website, clarified that the intervention was solely for public tertiary institutions, with private institutions excluded from the Fund’s intervention lines based on the Act establishing the Fund.

Oniyangi highlighted that TETFund’s interventions encompass various aspects, including research and infrastructure, emphasizing the importance of equipping institutions for effective research endeavours.

“Research is part of our intervention lines, we do content as well and not just infrastructure,” he said. “Sending lecturers to do MSC, PhD and all that are in research and in the research itself, there is what we call the Institution Based Research (IBS) and this is also available not to talk of the National Research Fund (NRF). So our intervention is not skewed against anything. In any case, research cannot be undertaken if there is no equipment. So everything is working together.”

Moreover, at the 2023 TETFund Strategic Planning Workshop in Abuja, the Executive Secretary of the Fund, Mr Sonny Echono, distributed allocation letters to heads of beneficiary institutions. These allocations fall under the “Annual Direct Disbursement” category, aiming to assist tertiary institutions without discrimination based on size or requirements.

Echono outlined the breakdown of funds allocated, mentioning the provision of N30 billion for High Impact Projects across selected institutions in Nigeria’s six geopolitical zones. This allocation under the Special High Impact Intervention includes substantial sums directed to universities, polytechnics, and colleges of education in specific zones.

The fund, which is allocated under TETFund’s Special High Impact Intervention, indicates that six universities would get N3 billion each, while N1 billion each would be given to six polytechnics and six colleges of education spread across the geo-political zones.

“For this year, the Special High Impact will be given to six universities, and the six universities are IBB University, Lapai, Niger State from North Central zone; Federal University, Wukari, Taraba State from North-East.

“Federal University, Birnin-Kebbi from North West, Imo State University of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences from South East, Edo State University in South South and Federal University of Technology, Akure, Ondo State, from South West.

“The beneficiary Polytechnics are Federal Polytechnics, Offa, Kwara; Federal Polytechnic, Gombe; Federal Polytechnic, Kabo, Kano; Anambra State Polytechnic, Mgbakwu; Federal Polytechnic of Oil and Gas, Bonny; and Oyo State College of Agriculture and Technology; Igbo-Ora.

“Also, Plateau State College of Education, Gindiri; Federal College of Education, Yola; Federal College of Education, Zaria; Enugu State College of Education, Enugu; Delta State College of Education, Mosogar; and Tai Solarin College of Education, Omu-Ijebu,” he said.

Echono also explained that 20 per cent of disbursements amounting to N64.2 billion would be utilised for special disbursement; adding that Special Intervention is at the discretion of the Board of Trustees of TETFund for which allocations are zonal based in line with the mandate of the agency.

He also said that other intervention activities have been earmarked for the year such as the establishment of micro-teaching laboratories in some selected Colleges of Education from the six geo-political zones in the country.

He listed the colleges as Federal College of Education, Otukpo, Benue State; Federal College of Education, Jama’are, Bauchi State; Federal College of Education, Sokoto State; and Federal College of Education, Isu, Ebonyi State.

Others are the Federal College of Education, Ekiadolor, Edo State; and Federal College of Education, Iwo, Osun State, noting that the N500 million is allocated to each of the colleges.

He said other allocations included N2 billion for Teaching Practice exercises in Colleges of Education and N1 billion for the establishment of the Diaspora Research Centre, to be sited in the University of Ibadan to create a platform for Nigerians home and abroad to exchange ideas and discoveries in innovation, research and development.

The TETFund boss also announced that N12 billion had been allocated for the completion of distressed projects, while N3 billion for the establishment of innovation hubs across the geo-political zones of the country.

According to him, the National Research Fund (NRF) aims to revitalise the objectives of addressing the critical need for high-quality manpower to drive the nation’s economy and development aspirations Towards attaining the Nation’s Vision 20:20 and beyond.

He further explained that the Intervention focused on applied research that addresses areas of national concern such as National Security, National Integration and Peace Studies.

Other areas are Education and Training, Economic Development, Agriculture, Food Security, and Technology Processes, Power and Energy, ICT and Telecommunication, Entrepreneurship and Wealth Creation, and environmental issues, among others.

TETFund, initially established as the Education Trust Fund (ETF) and later replaced by the Tertiary Education Trust Fund Act 2011, serves as an intervention agency supporting public tertiary institutions in Nigeria to enhance education rehabilitation, restoration, and consolidation.