VIDEO: Train Crushes Car In Abuja, Female Driver Feared Dead

A yet-to-be-identified female driver is feared dead after a car she was driving was crushed by train in the Kubwa area of Abuja on Thursday.

A spokesperson of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), Mahmood Yakoob, confirmed the incident to THE WHISTLER but could not provide details.

A video of the unfortunate incident in circulation on social media showed that the train crushed a black Toyota Camry from the driver’s side while the vehicle was crossing the rail track.

Our correspondent gathered that the 8:00 am train was arriving Abuja from Rigasa in Kaduna State when the accident took place.

Residents could be seen around the scene trying to offer assistance.

The incident occurred about 10 days after the Nigeria Railway Cooperation resumed operation after an 8-month suspension following a terrorist attack on the Kaduna-Abuja train on March 28, 2022.

