Starlink: Nigerians To Submit NIN For Satellite Internet As American Billionaire Crashes Subscription Fee By Over 50%

Billionaire businessman, Elon Musk, has reduced the monthly subscription fee for would-be Nigerian patrons of his high-speed satellite internet outfit, Starlink, by almost 50%.

In July when Musk announced that Starlink would begin Nigerian operations in August 2022, the monthly subscription price was $99 while the price of the hardware was a one-time payment of $599 along with a $60 shipping fee.

But when THE WHISTLER checked Starlink’s website on Thursday, the monthly subscription price for Nigeria was reduced to $43 per month with the hardware price now being $600.

The website also showed that Nigerian customers now need to include their National Identification Number to place an order for a Starlink kit.

Monthly subscription for American customers however is significantly higher at $110 per month while the hardware price for them is $1 cheaper at $599. There is a shipping fee of $50 attached for U.S. customers while shipping is free for Nigerian customers at the moment.

THE WHISTLER reported in October that despite Musk’s revelation that Starlink would begin operations here in August, the service is yet to become accessible.

Starlink is a satellite internet venture operated by SpaceX, which is a space exploration and communications company founded by Musk in 2002.

It began launching satellites in 2019 and currently has more than 2,400 small satellites in orbit. It provides satellite internet access in 32 countries where it is licensed.