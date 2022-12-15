JUST-IN: FG Opens Second Niger Bridge To Ease Festive Season Traffic

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The second Nigeria Bridge has been opened for use after several years of delay.

Advertisement

The bridge which gulped around N400bn was open at 9:50am on Thursday, December 15, 2022.

The bridge would be open for only 30 days, according to the federal controller of works in Delta State, Jimoh Olawale.

Advertisement

Olawale had revealed to NAN that, “As we know, during the Christmas celebration, commuters suffer hardship accessing the old Niger Bridge due to traffic jams, but with this arrangement, traffic congestion on Asaba-Benin Expressway will ease.

“We have notified the state government of this arrangement and we are working with the Federal Road Safety Corps to ensure a hitch-free vehicular movement.

“Motorists going towards Owerri direction would divert through the access road near the old Niger Bridge to the new bridge.”

In October this year, the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola disclosed at a ministerial press briefing that the bridge has been “finished” adding, “people can walk through the bridge now unimpeded”.