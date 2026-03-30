WAEC’s Inclusion Of New Subjects In 2026 Exam Sparks Outrage

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Confusion has erupted among schools in Nigeria after the West African Examination Council (WAEC) released the 2026 timetable for the Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE), which includes trade subjects from the new curriculum.

This move contradicts WAEC’s earlier clarification that the new curriculum would take effect in the 2028 examination.

WAEC had initially stated that the new curriculum was scheduled for full implementation in 2028, allowing students currently in SS1 to prepare before their 2028 examination.

The trade subjects for non-technical schools in the new curriculum have been streamlined from over 30 to six practical areas, which include Solar PV Installation and Maintenance, Fashion Design and Garment Making, Livestock Farming, Beauty and Cosmetology, Computer Hardware and GSM Repairs, and Horticulture and Crop Production.

However, the inclusion of these subjects in the 2026 timetable has left students in a dilemma.

A teacher from a government senior secondary school explained that subjects like leatherworks, painting, and decoration, which were part of the old curriculum, were not included in the timetable.

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“Our strongest subjects are leatherworks, painting and decoration, and cosmetology. The students chose these three subjects when it comes to trade. Now, with the timetable, painting and decoration and leatherworks are no longer part of the trade subjects, leaving us with only cosmetology,” the teacher said.

The teacher added that current SS3 students have been learning these subjects since SS1 and are concerned about how they will perform in the examination, having been taught only one term of the only trade subject they have.

The West African Examinations Council has released the official timetable for the 2026 West African Senior School Certificate Examination for school candidates.

According to the final international timetable published on WAEC’s official X handle on Monday, the examination will commence on Tuesday, April 21, 2026, and end on Friday, June 19, 2026.

The council said the examination will begin with Foods and Nutrition 3 (Practical) Planning Session and Home Management 3 (Practical) Planning Session.