Kwankwaso Officially Joins ADC

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Former presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and ex-Governor of Kano State, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has formally joined the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Kwankwaso completed his registration and received his ADC membership card on Monday at Gidan Kwankwasiyya, Miller Road, Bompai, Kano.

The event attracted several high-profile political figures, including ADC National Chairman and former Senate President, David Mark; former Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal; ex-Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi; former Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi; Senator Dino Melaye; and former APC National Chairman, John Odigie-Oyegun.

Kwankwaso’s defection follows his resignation from the NNPP on Sunday, citing the need for “strategic political realignment.” In a statement announcing his exit, he described the move as a difficult but necessary decision given the evolving political climate.

“As a committed and bona fide member of the party, this was not an easy decision to make. However, considering the current trajectory of the nation’s political landscape, which calls for strategic realignment, I have found it necessary to identify with another political platform that offers the best opportunity to effectively change the nation,” he said.

He expressed appreciation to the NNPP leadership, including National Chairman Ajuji Ahmed, as well as party organs, members of the Kwankwasiyya Movement, and his supporters for their loyalty.

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Kwankwaso added that he remains committed to collaborating with his supporters to pursue a more prosperous future for Nigeria.