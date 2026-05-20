WAEC Nigeria Office Gets Commendation After Smooth WASSCE 2026

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The Administrative and Finance Committee of the West African Examinations Council has passed a vote of confidence in the leadership of the Nigeria National Office under Head of National Office, Dr Amos Dangut.

The decision came at the Committee’s 240th Meeting held in Ibadan, Oyo State. The body, WAEC’s highest advisory panel on administrative and financial matters in Nigeria, said it was satisfied with the management’s handling of operations and staff engagement.

The Committee commended Dr. Dangut and his team for what it described as exemplary leadership, operational efficiency, and institutional discipline. It noted that the ongoing West African Senior School Certificate Examination for School Candidates, 2026, had continued without disruption despite recent union-related concerns.

After reviewing the Council’s operations, the Committee said management’s approach reflected professionalism, strategic focus, and commitment to WAEC’s core values. It reaffirmed support for the current leadership and expressed confidence in its capacity to advance the Council’s mandate.

The Committee also cautioned against actions that could undermine WAEC’s institutional reputation and integrity.

WAEC management reassured candidates, parents, state ministries of education, and other stakeholders that operations nationwide remain stable and on course. It restated commitment to transparency, staff welfare, and maintaining a peaceful working environment.

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The statement was issued Tuesday, 19 May 2026, by the Public Affairs Department and signed by Acting Head of Public Affairs Moyosola F. Adesina.

The vote of confidence comes as WAEC engages with staff unions on workplace issues while conducting the 2026 WASSCE across Nigeria.