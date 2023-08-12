We’re Getting Requests To Overthrow Tinubu – Nigerian Military

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

…Says Proponents ‘Highly Unpatriotic, Wicked’

The Nigeria Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has confirmed receiving requests from unnamed persons to overthrow President Bola Tinubu’s administration amid the ongoing political standoff in Niger Republic where the military recently removed the country’s democratically elected president, Mohamed Bazoum.

The DHQ suggests that proponents of the coup d’état are basing the calls on alleged poor welfare within the Armed Forces.

The Director of Defence Information, Brigadier General Tukur Gusau, confirmed this in a statement released via the DHQ’s official Twitter account @DefenceInfoNG.

The military frowned on the call for military intervention in the nation’s democracy, labelling such as ‘unpatriotic’ and ‘wicked’, and an attempt to divert the focus of the Armed Forces from their constitutional duties.

While acknowledging the significance of ensuring the welfare of its personnel, the leadership of the DHQ said it remains resolute in safeguarding the principles of democracy in Nigeria.

“…we detest any attempt by any individual or group to instigate the law abiding Armed Forces of Nigeria to embark on any unconstitutional change of government in our country. We wish to state unequivocally that the military is happy and better under democracy and Will not get involved in any act to sabotage the hard-earned democracy in our country.

“The AFN under the leadership of the Chief of Defence Staff, General CG Musa is determined to ensure complete subordination of the Armed Forces to constitutional authority under His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and will not be distracted from its roles that are well defined in the 1999 constitution (as amended),” said Gusau.

On July 26, 2023, a group of soldiers led by General Abdourahamane Tchiani overthrew the government of President Mohamed Bazoum in a military coup.

Tchiani subsequently declared himself the head of the National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland, while placing his former boss and country’s democratically elected president under house arrest.

Gen Tchiani has so far refused to compromise with any of the suggestions made to him, including appeals by the Tinubu-led ECOWAS to restore democratic rule in the country.

He has kept most international envoys at bay but met with Nigeria’s former central bank governor and former Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi, on Wednesday, among others.