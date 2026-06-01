Tinubu Approves 1,000 Forest Guards For Oyo

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President Bola Tinubu has approved the recruitment of 1,000 forest guards in Oyo State and deployed a special rescue team to secure the release of pupils and teachers abducted from schools in Oriire Local Government Area of the state.

Presidential spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, said the decision was announced on Sunday during a visit by a Federal Government delegation to Esiele and Yawota communities, where pupils and teachers of Community Grammar School, Baptist Nursery and Primary School, and L.A. Primary School were abducted on May 15.

The delegation, led by the President’s Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, conveyed Tinubu’s concern over the incident and assured residents that efforts were being intensified to ensure the safe return of the victims.

According to Onanuga, the delegation also informed community leaders that their request for the establishment of a military base in the area would be forwarded to the president for consideration.

Tinubu also ordered a specialised security unit with advanced rescue capabilities to intensify operations aimed at freeing the abducted pupils and teachers.

Members of the delegation included the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu; the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, represented by Deputy Inspector-General Tunji Disu; the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Christopher Musa; and the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Public Communications, Sunday Dare.

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According to Onanuga, Gbajabiamila addressed the residents in English and Yoruba, stressing that the President is determined to deploy all available resources to secure the victims’ release.

“Mr. President is deeply troubled by this incident. Whatever it takes, our children and teachers will be brought back home safely. He has issued all necessary directives and is providing every support required by our security agencies to achieve that objective.

“Your pain and anxiety are understood. By the grace of God, your children will return safely to your arms.

“Mr. President also saw the appeals from some parents and community members urging caution in the rescue efforts. Let me assure you that the operation will be intelligence-led and carefully coordinated, deploying both kinetic and non-kinetic measures to secure the safe return of the victims,” he said.

The delegation also visited the palace of the Soun of Ogbomosoland, Oba Ghandi Afolabi Olaoye, to commiserate with the traditional ruler and his subjects.

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It also met with Mrs Mary Oyedokun, the wife of a deceased teacher, and her two children, during which Gbajabiamila conveyed Tinubu’s condolences and assured the family of government support.