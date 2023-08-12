Set Up Vehicle Service Plant In Abia, Otti Tells INNOSON CEO

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Abia State governor, Dr Alex Otti has encouraged the Chairman and CEO of INNOSON Group of Companies, Chief Innocent Chukwuma to consider the idea of setting up a vehicle service plant in Aba, Abia State.

The Governor made the appeal when he received in audience at his Nvosi, Isialangwa South country home, the Chairman and CEO INNOSON Group of Companies, Chief Innocent Chukwuma, who paid him a visit. He appealed to him to expedite action on establishment of the plant with a view to completing it before the end of the year.

He said that Aba is a commercial and industrial hub that has what it takes to expand businesses,assuring that Aba will be what it never was under his administration.

Governor Otti pledged to continue to support INNOSON and disclosed that already, his government has placed order for about 40 vehicles from INNOCSON in the last three weeks.

He said arrangements were also on to procure more vehicles for the members of the State House of Assembly while his own official vehicle was being awaited, all from INNOSON, stating he does not need social media to be reminded of patronizing INNOSON.

The State chief executive stated that every effort he is making to secure the State and put road infrastructure is aimed at developing the State and creating wealth for the people of the State. He assured Chief Innocent Chukwuma of continuous partnership of his government.

Earlier in his speech, the Chairman and CEO INNOSON Group of Companies, Chief Innocent Chukwuma thanked Governor Otti for patronizing INNOSON MOTORS, noting that most vehicles in use by the Abia State government are from INNOSON.

He appreciated the Governor for being the number one marketer of INNOSON MOTORS and pledged to partner him.

Chief Chukwuma disclosed that Governor Otti had placed order for 20 Hilux security vans from his company which the government needed urgently but he was not able to supply them at that time because they had exhausted their stock hence the Governor procured from another company.

He said he was happy with what the Governor was doing in the State and assured that he would use Abia as a hub for converting normal vehicles to LNG vehicles as well as run a vehicle service plant.