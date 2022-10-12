Why Obi’s Campaign Is Recording ‘Dramatic Explosion’ – Okupe

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Director-General of the Obi-Datti Presidential Campaign Council, ODPCC, Doyin Okupe, has attributed what he called the ‘dramatic explosion’ of the OBIdient Movement to the endearing record, personality, vision, policies and promise of the Labour Party presidential candidate.

Okupe who was confirmed as the DG of the campaign during a press conference on Wednesday in Abuja stated this during the unveiling of the members of the ODPCC.

He hailed the quality of the Labour Party presidential ticket, saying no presidential candidate or vice can measure up to Peter Obi and Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed.

In his address explaining the rationale behind Obi’s defection and how far the party has gone preparatory to the official commencement of the Labour Party presidential election campaign, Okupe argued that Obi left the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, after the party “failed in courage to live up to the due process.”

He explained that Obi, the former Anambra State governor “was always clear, in thought and conviction, of his calling and capability to seek and win the office of President of Nigeria.”

According to him, “This aspiration and conviction was further reinforced by his choice Dr Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, an astute educator, businessman, former legislator and new breed politician, as his Vice Presidential Candidate, to very loud acclaim.

“However, in the dramatic sequence of these events, our candidate’s entry into this political race has resulted in an explosion of excitement across the vastness of Nigeria, in the diaspora, and indeed the global community.

“This has been lovingly and organically expressed in his overwhelming acceptance by the people of Nigeria, through the robust and endearing presentation of his record, personality, vision, policies and promise,” the former media aide to president Goodluck Jonathan said.

He stressed that, “There is no doubt that this ascendancy of our Presidential Ticket, to prime position in the hearts and minds of the Nigerian people, has been fuelled by the patriotic zeal, vibrancy, creativity and shining example, in discipline, character and decency of the Obidient movement, which has today rapidly evolved into the biggest voluntary political movement in Nigeria history.

“In just about four months, this organic and massively structured movement, consisting of Nigerians from all walks of life, from varying backgrounds and circumstances of life, from the young and not so young, from professions, vocations and occupations of all variations, and from every region, nook and corner of the country, have set a record in political mobilisation, organisation and loyalty, not experienced in recent Nigerian History.

“Unknown to many, a significant number of the youth and drivers of this movement, are active members and supporters of the other political parties such as the APC and PDP, who could not ignore the overbearing superiority in leadership quality, personal disposition, national appeal, private and public service record, and the clear cut expression of vision and governance solutions, which Peter Obi and Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed have come to represent, for all true lovers of progress and national rebirth.

“So, it is significant to observe and also to underline, that the Obidient movement, has today risen above religion, ethnicity, political affiliation and all narrow sentiment, to become a truly national movement of Nigerians, prepared for full participation, in this universal mission of national reconstruction,” he stated.

He lamented that the errors of the past have done painful, incalculable damage, to the psyche of the people, the economy, the peaceful existence and security of every citizen, and to the quality of Nigerian public services and private lives.

He hailed the progress Obi has made noting that, “In recent weeks, all political permutations, empirical polls and honest true reflection, from the hearts and minds of even those who are publicly on the opposing side, have placed Peter Obi, clearly and far ahead, of the pack, as the right man for the transformational leadership Nigeria needs, at this august juncture.

“Putting all sentiment aside, if there were a strict prequalification process, discredited parties such as the APC and the PDP would have been disqualified, from the start of this Presidential race.

“The key message of the New Nigeria Movement, also known as the Take Back Nigeria Movement and more popularly as The Obidient Movement, signposts what all key stakeholders in the Nigerian project, and all well-meaning friends and partners of Nigeria, across the world, must give serious thought, and attention to.

“The Nigerian youth, by this new, unprecedented demonstration of political vibrancy, have signalled to the failing and fading established political order, and transactional political class, that they are tired of the leadership failure that has brought Nigeria, the giant of Africa, to her knees today.

“The large crowds of highly disciplined ,self organised, self-funded, self-motivated and clearly trans-ethnic-politico-religious groups, and vocal associations of youths, simultaneously calling for a new political culture and new leadership personae, across all the country’s political regions, in a sustained, orderly, but insistent manner, is a clear call and warning to us, as a country – to sit up, shape up and do what is right, before it becomes too late.”