IRIAD, Electoral Hub Pledge Commitment To Social Inclusion

The Initiative for Research, Innovation, and Advocacy in Development (IRIAD) and the Electoral Hub in celebrating the International Day of the Girl Child has pledged to promote gender equity and social inclusion in Nigeria.

IRIAD said this in a statement signed by its Director, Princess Hamman-Obels and made available to THE WHISTLER.

International Day of the Girl Child is observed on October 11 and it is aimed at empowering girls and amplifying their voices.

In a statement titled, “Our Time is Now, Our Right Our Future,” it noted that the aim of this annually and internationally celebrated day is to empower girls for their voices to be heard; support and acknowledge the girl child’s importance and untapped potential by paving way for them.

It added that celebrating the day internationally gives a platform to those underprivileged girls to raise their voices and demand equality of rights, education, and health, noting that girls’ rights to dignity, equity, and justice are universal.

It stated, “We believe that despite the limitations and challenges confronting the girl child, with unified efforts and deliberate actions, the girl child can be open to opportunities to fulfill her dreams and future.”

IRIAD in the statement also urges all relevant stakeholders to include the girl child agenda in their programmes.