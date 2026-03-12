Wike Pledges To Open Up Abuja’s New District With Roads, Services

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has assured that the FCT administration will provide the necessary infrastructure in the newly opened Waru-Pozema District to enable residents and developers to move into the area and begin development.

Wike gave the assurance on Thursday while speaking with journalists after inspecting several ongoing projects across the Federal Capital Territory.

The minister said the administration would work with relevant agencies to determine the possibility of providing basic infrastructure in the district, which is located in Cadastral Zone D16.

According to him, consultations would be held with the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) and other relevant departments to determine the next steps, including whether the project has been captured in the 2026 budget.

Wike said, “About the new district of Waru-Pozema in Cadastral Zone D16, we have to find out from the FCDA or the coordinator what they have in mind, whether it is in the 2026 budget.

“Don’t worry, we will do everything we can to provide the needed infrastructure and open up the district so that people can move in.”

During the inspection tour, the minister also visited several judicial infrastructure projects and expressed satisfaction with the progress of work.

He disclosed that contractors handling the Court of Appeal complex had assured the FCT Administration that the project would be completed by May.

Wike added that the judges’ quarters, including the Federal High Court section, had already been furnished in preparation for commissioning.

He explained that the housing project comprises 10 duplexes for the Federal High Court, 20 duplexes for the FCT High Court, and another 10 duplexes for the Court of Appeal.

According to him, the facilities are expected to be inaugurated during the third anniversary of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.

The minister also inspected a major road project in Katampe, which he described as functioning like a ring road within the district.

He commended the contractor for the speed and quality of work and praised the construction firm China Geo-Engineering Corporation, describing it as one of the companies whose commitments could be trusted.

“It’s one of those companies, when they give you their word, you can go to the bank with it,” Wike said.

He also expressed satisfaction with the level of supervision being carried out by the FCT Administration to ensure that projects meet expected standards.

Speaking on his motivation for regularly inspecting projects across the territory, Wike said his commitment was driven by service and the confidence reposed in him by President Bola Tinubu.

“For the President to have confidence in you and give you an assignment, you have no choice but to be committed to the job,” he said.

On national politics, the minister called for unity within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), stressing that reconciliation within the party should take priority before discussions about future electoral strategies.

He expressed optimism that the party could remain competitive if members approached reconciliation efforts with sincerity.

Wike noted that attention was currently focused on preparations for the party’s forthcoming national convention, which he said would play a key role in shaping the party’s future.