FCT Teachers’ Strike Continues Despite Wike’s Intervention

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The industrial action by primary school teachers in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) may linger despite fresh intervention of the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, at a meeting with the leadership of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) on Thursday.

Wike expressed concern over procedural lapses that excluded area council chairmen from earlier discussions, insisting their involvement is crucial to resolving the dispute.

“It would not be proper to hold such a crucial meeting without those directly affected,” the minister said, adding that he had chaired multiple engagements on teachers’ allowances and emoluments.

Wike revealed that a committee had already been set up to address the lingering issues and that he took the unusual step of intercepting internally generated revenue (IGR) allocations from area councils to ensure direct payment of teachers’ entitlements.

“I directed the treasury to ensure that the money is paid directly to address these concerns,” he stated.

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The minister, however, expressed surprise at reports of a planned strike despite prior agreements, describing it as counterproductive.

“I have repeatedly emphasized that education is vital, and continuous strikes will only negatively affect our children,” Wike said.

He reiterated that the payment of primary school teachers’ salaries and allowances remains the statutory responsibility of the area councils, noting that the FCT Administration’s intervention was aimed solely at resolving the impasse.

Chairman of the NUT FCT Wing, Comrade Abdullahi Mohammed Shafa, who briefed journalists after the meeting, described the engagement as “very fruitful”.

He said the meeting addressed critical challenges affecting teachers across primary, junior secondary, and senior secondary schools in the territory.

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Shafa acknowledged ongoing improvements in school infrastructure and commended the minister’s efforts in renovating learning facilities and tackling issues related to teachers’ welfare.

However, he stressed that concerns remain unresolved, particularly those affecting primary school teachers.

According to him, “shortcomings” persist in the implementation of rights and entitlements for primary school teachers, a situation the union considers urgent.

He added that the union also tabled issues surrounding delayed promotions and unfilled vacancies, warning that stagnation within the system could undermine productivity and morale in schools.

The NUT chairman disclosed that the minister pledged to take “immediate action” on the concerns raised, admitting he was previously unaware of the full scale of some of the challenges.

Despite the assurances, Shafa stated that the ongoing strike has not been suspended.

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He said the union’s leadership would reconvene to review the outcome of the meeting before taking a final position on the industrial action.

“We will return to our headquarters to deliberate on the discussions and determine the next line of action,” he said.