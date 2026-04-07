How We Registered NDC As Political Party – Dickson

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The national leader of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Senator Seriake Dickson, has clarified the circumstances that led to the party’s registration by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), dismissing criticisms trailing the process.

NEC had in early February announced the registration of the NDC alongside the Democratic Leadership Alliance (DLA), raising the number of political parties in the country to 21.

The development, however, sparked controversy after opposition politician, Dr. Umar Ardo, questioned the transparency of the process.

Ardo noted that out of 171 associations that applied for registration, 14 progressed beyond the preliminary stage, while eight reached the final screening.

According to him, only two — NDC and DLA — were eventually registered. He further argued that the NDC was not among the associations listed for final screening, querying the basis for its approval, especially as his own group, the All Democratic Alliance (ADA), was among those rejected.

Reacting, Dickson described Ardo’s position as “misguided” and “sponsored propaganda,” expressing disappointment given their longstanding political relationship.

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Providing a detailed account, the former Bayelsa State governor said the NDC’s registration process dates back to 2017, long before many of the recent applicants emerged.

He explained that the process was stalled after INEC suspended the registration of new political parties under its chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu.

Dickson said the application was revived after the commission lifted the embargo in 2025 and the NDC was listed among the 171 associations seeking registration.

He disclosed that the party’s application was initially rejected by INEC over alleged similarities between its proposed logo and that of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Despite attempts to clarify the distinction and offers to modify the logo, he said the commission declined to reconsider its position.

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According to him, the party subsequently approached the court to challenge what it described as unlawful exclusion from the registration process.

“The court upheld our fundamental right to freedom of association, deemed us duly registered, and directed INEC to formalise our status,” Dickson said.

He added that INEC complied with the judgment by registering the NDC and issuing it a certificate, noting that the commission did not file any appeal within the stipulated period.

“The judgment has been accepted, implemented, and obeyed. There is nothing left to appeal,” he stated.

Meanwhile, INEC Chairman, Prof. Joash Amupitan, confirmed that the commission acted in compliance with a Federal High Court judgment delivered in Lokoja, Kogi State.

He maintained that all applications were assessed in line with constitutional provisions, the Electoral Act 2022, and the commission’s guidelines for political parties.