‘You Have No Business Sponsoring BBNaija’—Angry Customers Attack Piggyvest Over Inability To Make Withdrawals

Withdrawals from online saving platform, Piggyvest, has been impossible as users are worried of losing their funds.

But the fintech said on Monday that withdrawals will be back to normal soon.

Piggyvest is Nigeria’s most popular online saving platform with over three million customers.

Since launching in 2016, many Nigerians have resorted to the platform which gives between five to 15 per cent interest on either investment or savings.

The fintech said, “Our payment procedure are experiencing temporary downtime which has resulted in a number of delayed withdrawals.

“We understand how much of an inconvenience this situation is to you, however, we request your kind patience as we actively work to resolve this.

“Withdrawals are currently being processed, rest assured that you will receive your funds.”

Piggyvest explained that its Payment Service Providers are experiencing temporary downtime and causing the disruptions.

But despite the alternative provided by the fintech for withdrawals, customers are still expressing panic.

A Twitter user with the handle, @Greisdearie said, “Please who has a sound lawyer that they are not using, I need to sue @PiggyBankNG and @paystack. It been 24hrs guys!!! Full blown 24hrs!!!! What kind of downtime is this???

Another user @opesoonest said, “Fix your error and credit pending withdrawals.

Also, @ajayi_angelaa twitted, “Please for over 3 hours now since I did my withdrawal and I’m yet to be credited and I needed to sort out something urgently today. Please resolve it.

For, @CRADLENETWORKS, the user said, “Personally, I do not think you have any business sponsoring BBNaija….not a responsible act.”

Similarly, @TheAROLE said, “Please how do I move my funds to Piggyflex? I mean from my normal piggy bank wallet.”