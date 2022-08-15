Ada Ameh: Colleagues Shun Empress Njamah’s Fundraising For Late Actress’ Mum

87 SHARES Share Tweet

Nigerian actors have ignored fellow actress Empress Njamah’s fundraising initiative for the mother of their late colleague, Ada Ameh.

Njamah, a Nollywood actress who is a close friend to Ameh, had solicited donations for the deceased’s mom on social media.

According to her, the donation was to help meet some of the immediate needs of the old woman whom she described as her ‘priority’ at the moment.

In an Instagram post on August 6, she wrote, “She left an amazing mother behind; her mother was priority, I can’t do this alone without you guys. Please join me let’s do this for our beloved Ada Ameh, it’s now my priority.”

On Sunday, the actress published the 51 names of persons that donated to the cause and the amounts they gave which totalled N278,000.

But the names of the late Ameh’s colleagues in the industry were conspicuously missing, albeit Njamah noted that the fundraising was still ongoing.

“Names so far. God bless you all, Amen. N278,000 so far, more donations, please. To all who made donations, thanks for the true and genuine LOVE, almighty God bless you all, and thanks for the support, I honestly can’t do this without you guys.

“My team and I will be very transparent to the end for some reasons best known to us. Kindly let us know if your name was wrongly spelt so we can correct it. (For those who didn’t see the donation post we just posted it again) FOR THE LOVE OF ADA Ameh,” wrote Njamah in a follow-up post.

Meanwhile, reactions trailed the list of donors over non-appearance of the names of Ameh’s colleagues. Some fans who commented on Njamah’s post wondered why “all these celebrities posting her pictures didn’t contribute anything”.

This website reported that Ameh died In Warri, Delta State, on Sunday, July 17, 2022 after allegedly suffering a heart attack and mental health problem. Her burial has been scheduled for August 26, 2022.