Zamfara Security Not Depended On Me – Defence Minister

Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, has dismissed a viral social media post alleging that he claimed that the Zamfara security initiative would not work without him.

The Minister, speaking through his Media Assistant, Ahmed Dan-Wudil, described it as false, malicious, and intended to malign his reputation.

The former governor said the publication, which circulated widely online, was crafted to undermine both his image and the Federal Government’s ongoing security operations across the country.

Matawalle stated that he did not grant any interview in which such a remark was made.

He, however, acknowledged previously criticising Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, over what he described as poor security strategies and the governor’s refusal to cooperate with the Federal Government on coordinated security frameworks.

He also accused Governor Lawal of sidelining him and other critical stakeholders from discussions and arrangements aimed at addressing the state’s deepening insecurity.

The minister also faulted the governor’s recent meeting with the Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru, which allegedly excluded him despite his ministerial role and his ties to the state.

“Everything should not be politicised. This is the time for all hands to be on deck to confront the security problems,” he said.

The minister further criticised the governor for reportedly directing security operatives in the state to act on threats without aligning with federal structures, describing such moves as setbacks to broader national efforts.

Matawalle labelled the controversial publication as “sponsored mischief” orchestrated to create political tension in Zamfara.

He expressed disappointment that Premium Times published the report without reaching out to him or his media team for clarification.

“The media should not be used as instruments of political mischief and mudslinging because of political differences,” he warned.

Reaffirming his commitment to national security management, the minister said he has no interest in undermining any state government and remains focused on restoring peace and ensuring communities in Zamfara and across Nigeria can return to normal life.

He emphasised that the APC-led Federal Government remains determined to tackle insecurity and other national challenges, stressing that no political distractions would derail President Bola Tinubu’s agenda for peace, good governance, and socio-economic development.

According to him, President Tinubu’s leadership and achievements so far place him in a strong position for re-election.