Police Arrest Notorious Bandit Leader, Associates In Zamfara

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Operatives of the Zamfara State Police Command’s Violence Crime Response Unit (VCRU) have arrested a suspected bandit leader, Ali Bahago Danakulu, alongside two alleged accomplices during a security operation in Kaura Namoda Local Government Area.

According to Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Yazid Abubakar, the arrests followed actionable intelligence on a criminal gang allegedly responsible for terrorising residents of Kasuwan Daji and neighbouring communities.

He said the suspects had been on the command’s watchlist for alleged involvement in armed robbery, banditry, and other violent crimes in the area.

Those arrested include Hassan Dan Kure and Dahiru Lawali, both residents of Kasuwan Daji and Gidan Ango respectively.

DSP Abubakar noted that preliminary investigations suggest the suspects belonged to an armed criminal group allegedly led by Ali Bahago.

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He added that one member of the gang was neutralised during the operation, while three suspects were taken into custody.

Items recovered include one pump-action gun, a single-barrel rifle, a fabricated G3 rifle, two Dane guns, four rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition, nine cartridges, a handcuff chain, a locally made pistol, three motorcycles, and a locally made magazine.

The police said the suspects remain in custody as investigations continue, with efforts underway to apprehend other fleeing members of the gang.

The command reiterated its commitment to sustained operations against armed criminal groups and urged residents to continue providing timely and credible intelligence to security agencies.