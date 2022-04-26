2023: Adebanjo, Clark, Others Restate Support For South East At Greater Nigerian Conference

Leaders from all walks of life on Monday converged in Abuja for Greater Nigerian Conference, where they called for a South East Presidency in 2023.

The conference whose theme was TOGETHER WE CAN’ was an initiative of an Igbo think tank, Nzuko Umunna, to make case for all political parties to zone their presidential tickets to the South East, being the only zone since 1999 not to have produced a president for the country.

In a communique jointly signed by Mr Okwy Nwodo and Ms Lolo Golda Obi, both Chairman and Secretary respectively, the leaders said the conference “was for leaders of the South East and friends of the South East to come together and make the case for all political parties in Nigeria to zone their Presidential candidacies to aspirants from South East Nigeria.”

Mr Idu Igariwey was the chairman while the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Professor George Obiozor, was Chief Host.

The Conference observed that the South East of Nigeria is fully committed to the unity of Nigeria and is united in supporting the ambitions of its sons and daughters aspiring to be the President of Nigeria.

The communique noted that the South East has supported other regions in their quests for the Presidency of Nigeria and demanded that “for equity, fairness and inclusion, all political parties should zone the Presidency to the South East.”

While expressing concern on the general insecurity in the country, the conference however noted that the South East of Nigeria reaffirmed its commitment to full, free, fair and credible elections, devoid of violence.

The communique assured that the zone is committed to the peaceful and non-violent resolution of all issues, adding that other geopolitical zones stand with the South East in its quest to produce the President of Nigeria come 2023.

The conference further noted that the zone has credible and qualified aspirants, who compare comfortably and favourably with the best from other geopolitical zones.

It expressed commitment to the unity of Nigeria, and further resolved that “zoning is legal, as the Federal Character Principle is enshrined in the Constitution,” and promised to support all presidential aspirants from the zone regardless of their political party.

The communique read in part: “The GNC resolved that for equity, fairness and inclusion, it is right that all political parties should zone the Presidency to the South East.

“GNC appreciates that its support to other geopolitical zones in their quest for the Presidency of Nigeria is being reciprocated in the current quest for a President of South East extraction.

“GNC resolves that a president from the South East will usher in unity, peace and progress in Nigeria and, being grounded on justice, equity and fair play, will help to douse all manners of agitation in the Nigerian state.

“That citizens of the South East , across all parties will work in unity to achieve the objective of a President from the South East in 2023.

“The people of the South East encourage all South Easterners to work in unity and togetherness to promote these resolutions.”

The conference was attended by Chief Edwin Clark, leader of PANDEF and Pa Ayo Adebanjo, Leader of Afenifere. Eze Cletus Ilomuanya, the Obi of Obinigwu was the Royal Father of the Day while the Keynote Speaker was Dr Bitrus Pogu, President of the Middle Best Forum.

Also in attendance were Mr Okwesilieze Nwodo, who was the Chairman of the GNC Planning Committee, Senator Victor Umeh, deputy, and Senator Chris Anyanwu and others.