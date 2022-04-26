New-Born-Baby Dumped Inside Nsukka Refuse Heap

Nigeria
By Chinedu Aroh

A new-born-baby was early Tuesday morning dumped at a refuse dump along Enugu Road in the university community of Nsukka, Enugu State.

The baby was wrapped in a blue waterproof, and packaged in a carton. As at the time of filing this report, the baby’s remains had not been evacuated.

The act attracted curses from sympathisers. A woman who could not hold her tears said, “Only cursed women can do this kind of thing. If you see the number of women looking for the fruits of the womb, you wonder how any woman could carry a baby for nine months, and decides to waste the baby.”

Mrs Ozoemene Okonkwo advised young ladies to report to welfare units or registered motherless babies’ homes when they do not want to own their babies.

She said, “Thousands of people want to adopt babies and give them a sense of livelihood. It is very bad to kill a baby one cannot create.”

The scene of the incidence caused heavy gridlock.

