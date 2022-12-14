2023 Is Opportunity To Vote People Who Will Not Deceive Us- CAN President

The president of the Christian Association of Nigeria, Most. Reverend Daniel Okoh has urged Nigerians to vote for their “choice candidates” during the 2023 General Elections.

Okoh directives come days after the National CAN under his leadership had interactive sessions with presidential candidates of all 18 political parties, on different dates in November 2022.

Before then, prior to the announcement of presidential candidates and running mates by political parties, the CAN had advised against fielding politicians of the same religion, particularly for the presidency, adding it was not suitable for the country.

But All Progressive Congress presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu chose Kashim Shetimma, a fellow Muslim, as his running mate on the grounds of competence.

After revealing his choice, the CAN still maintains its opposition against the same faith ticket.

Tinubu, while meeting with the National CAN leaders in November, brought up the issue, defending his choice.

He said the country’s urgent challenges do not require religious leanings but the best of hands that can address it.

Preaching at the Christ Holy Church International 2022 Annual Convention in Asaba on Wednesday, Okoh who doubles as the church’s General Superintendent, urged the people not to be scared of going out to vote at the 2023 polls, saying that predictions claiming 2023 elections will not hold will fail and the country would not break after the elections.

“In the Affairs of Nigeria, God is still present, God has not abandoned Nigeria. As the election of Nigeria is approaching, let me say this, Nigeria will not break.This election will not break Nigeria. As a matter of fact, what I see is that 2023 is the year of golden opportunities for Nigeria. There are people who think elections will not hold, elections will hold.

He said 2023 is a year of opportunity, advising Nigerians not to throw away that opportunity but come out en-mass and vote.

“That is the year we will go and vote for people who will turn around the fortunes of Nigeria.

“They are amongst us, no matter what you think, God already chose those people that will be in the leadership of this country Nigeria in 2023.

“But God will use you to bring His purposes to come to full manifestation.

“It is an opportunity to put righteous people on the throne, people who will not deceive us,”Okoh said.

He also prayed that God that will protect all politicians as they travel across the country campaigning for votes.

“It is my prayer that God will grant us a free, violence-free election,” he added.