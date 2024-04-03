Easter: CAN Demands Apology From FIRS Over ‘Jesus Paid Your Debt, Not Your Taxes’ Message

The Christian Association of Nigeria(CAN) has asked the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) to apologise over its “Jesus paid your debt, not your taxes” Easter message to Nigerians.

CAN said the FIRS must retract the message and take cognisance of the significant public outcry that greeted the post it shared on social media.

The association said the Easter message from FIRS was a controversial one.

“As a nation that prides itself on religious harmony and peaceful coexistence, we are deeply concerned by the recurrence of provocative messages around religious holidays. This year, a public institution, which should be the bastion of exemplary conduct, has been implicated in disseminating content that is widely regarded as offensive and derogatory to the Christian faith.

“Such messages not only threaten the delicate fabric of our national unity but also undermine the efforts of countless Nigerians working towards fostering mutual respect among diverse religious groups.

“In light of recent events, we call upon the management of the FIRS to retract the message and offer a public apology for the distress caused. We also urge President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Minister of Finance, Wale Edun and the Department of State Security Service (DSS) to take cognizance of this incident and to guide the FIRS in adhering to communication strategies that promote respect, unity, and cohesion,” CAN said in statement signed by its National Director, National Issues and Social Welfare, Prophet Commodore Abimbola Ayuba (rtd).

Ayuba further explained that Easter period is a time of solemn reflection and sacred observance for Christians and should not be juxtaposed with civic obligations in a manner that trivializes or mocks core religious beliefs.

He added that the analogy drawn by the FIRS between the pivotal Christian doctrine of redemption and the civic duty of tax payment has been received with distress and indignation by the Christian community, and should be taken down.

“We recognize that the intended message may have been to creatively engage taxpayers; however, the execution has regrettably crossed the bounds of cultural and religious decorum.

“While the FIRS’s intent may not have been to show irreverence, the impact of the message cannot be ignored. It is imperative to remember that the use of religious symbols and narratives should be handled with the highest degree of sensitivity, especially when intersecting with secular matters,” he added.

The statement reads further, “The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) advises all public and private organizations to exercise caution and consideration for the diverse religious backgrounds of our society. It is crucial that communications, especially from public institutions, are crafted with a clear understanding of the cultural and religious tapestry that defines our nation.

” As a nation, we must strive to uphold the principles of respect and sensitivity in all our public discourses. It is through these values that we can continue to build a truly harmonious and inclusive Nigeria.”