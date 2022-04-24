2023 Presidency: Igbo Youths Accuse Okorocha’s Ohanaeze Faction Of Promoting Amaechi, Wike

Ohanaeze Youths Council (OYC), weekend, clarified that both River State Governor Nyesom Wike and former transport minister Rotimi Amaechi ‘are Igbo sons but not from Southeast’.

The national president of the council, Igboayaka O. igboayaka, stated this while reacting to a recent publication where a faction of Ohannaeze Ndigbo, led by Mr Chidi Ibe, allegedly drummed support for Amaechi and Wike.

Igboayaka, in a release, urged the public to disregard any information from Mr Chidi Ibe and his cohorts, including Okechukwu Isiguzo and Okwu Nnabuife.

Igboayaka stated, “It’s obvious that Chidi Ibe, Okechukwu Isiguzo, Okwu Nnabuife and co who are disturbing the general public with garbage of information in the name of Ohanaeze Ndigbo are a product of the selfish motive of Rochas Okorocha who felt that Prof George Obiozor wouldn’t endorse his 2023 presidential ambition.

“Ndigbo are seriously working for a Nigerian president of Southeast extraction, not Igbo extraction.

“Mr Chidi Ibe, Mr Okechukwu Isiguzo, Mr Okwu Nnabuife and co are poor students of political history. If their poor claims for a Nigerian president of Igbo extraction is a thing to go with, they should include Igbos in Taraba, Kogi and Benue.

“But it is obvious that their call for a Nigerian president of Igbo extraction involving Amaechi and Wike presents them as indisputable political jobbers bent on luring Governor Amaechi Chibuike and Governor Nyesom Wike to fund their dubious organization.

“I was reliably informed that Senator Rochas Okorocha has abandoned them, and this is why disgruntled political elements and profiteers want to feed on Chibuike Amaechi and Nyesom Wike to survive.

“Therefore, it’s a natural and moral obligation for Nyesom Wike and Chibuike Amaechi to honorably stepdown and support their Igbo presidential aspirants from the Southeast geo-political zone for the sake of fairness, justice and equity.”

Igboayaka had alleged that a recent publication in a national daily on April 23, 2022, with the caption: “2023 Presidency: Ohanaeze Drums Support For Amaechi, Wike” was a handiwork of the Ohanaeze faction led by Mr Ibe.

Efforts to get Ibe’s reaction have not yielded results.