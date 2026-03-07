Abia First Lady Donates Furnished Home To Widow

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The wife of the Abia State Governor, Mrs Priscilla Otti has donated a fully furnished three-bedroom apartment to a widow in Ukome Community in Umuahia North Local Government Area of Abia State.

Speaking during the commissioning and handover of the house, Mrs. Otti described the widow’s story, Mrs. Mercy Anosike, as one of remarkable strength and resilience.

According to her, Mama Anosike lost her children and was left alone, yet despite the painful challenges she faced, she has continued to remain a beacon of hope within her community.

Mrs. Otti, who was represented by the Commissioner for Women Affairs, Dr. Maureen Ahukwa, explained that when Governor Alex Otti heard about the difficult living conditions of Mrs. Anosike, he immediately directed that she be moved out of her dilapidated home and provided with a new, comfortable residence.

She noted that through her office, support has continued to reach widows and other vulnerable persons across the state, giving them a renewed sense of belonging and care.

“This house is a testament to our commitment and a tangible expression of our efforts to empower women and support vulnerable groups in Abia State,” she said.

Advertisement

In her remarks, the Deputy Mayor of Umuahia North Local Government Area, Mrs. Chinwe Odoemelam, commended the wife of the Governor for her compassion and dedication to the welfare of vulnerable members of society.

She also called on the community to reciprocate the gesture by supporting the administration of Governor Alex Otti, while appealing to the government to consider addressing some of the community’s challenges, particularly in the area of road construction.

Also speaking, a journalist, Miss Patricia Ngborogwu, who earlier drew attention to the plight of Mama Anosike, commended Governor Otti for his swift and compassionate response.

Patricia noted that the Governor’s action demonstrates that responsive leadership and empathy can bring real transformation to people’s lives.

“We are gathered here not merely to present a building, but to celebrate the restoration of dignity, hope, and belonging in the life of a woman who has endured profound loss,” she said.

In an emotional response, the beneficiary, Mama Mercy Anosike, expressed deep gratitude, saying the gesture feels like a dream. She praised Governor Otti for promoting inclusive governance and remembering the less privileged in society.