I Am Ready To Defend Tinubu On Al-Jazeerah Again, Says Bwala

488 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

…Expresses Surprise Over Questions On Past Comments About Tinubu

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Policy Communication, Daniel Bwala has stated that he is ready to defend the government policies of President Bola Tinubu anywhere.

Bwala’s reaction came amid criticism over his responses in an interview with a British-American journalist, Mehdi Hassan, on AI Jazeera on Friday night.

Mehdi had hosted interview with Bwala on the issues of insecurities and bad governance of Tinubu’s administration with Bwala denying all his past words against Tinubu which had sparked wide criticism on social media in less than 24 hours after the interview.

However, Bwala in a statement on Saturday, lauded himself over his composure and stances, insisting that he remains loyal to Tinubu’s administration.

“When I signed on to the privileged job granted to me by Mr. President, I was well aware of its implications. Selling ice cream, looking fine, and seeking the praises of men were never part of it.

Advertisement

“Some of the fiercest critics of my interview cannot even stand local TV anchors. But the task of promoting and defending the President and his administration is what I do with ease and joy. I am prepared to appear before any interviewer, anywhere in the world, any day and at any time, to defend this government and its policies,” he said.

Bwala maintained that he has never subscribed to ducking or dodging interviews on matters that concern promoting and defending the administration he was appointed to serve, stressing that it is the least of what is required of him.

He further lamented that he was contacted for an interview to be challenged on government’s security, economy and corruption but was faced with questions from his past.

“Head to Head contacted me requesting an interview, stating that they wanted to challenge our government on security, the economy, and corruption. Nowhere in our almost six months of communication did they mention that they were going to challenge my past.

“If that had been their plan, ethically and professionally, they were supposed to inform me so I could prepare my response. But that’s okay, ethically, that is on them, not on me,” Bwala stated.

Advertisement

Bwala, however, stressed that he refused to swallow the pill of Mehdi’s “opposition research-style journalism.”

Bwala further stated that he was glad about what he said about Tinubu in the past, stressing they were things he said when he was in the opposition.