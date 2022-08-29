Abia First Lady Rescues Widow Accused Of Witchcraft

Nigeria
By Iro Oliver Stanley
Abia-First-Lady-Nkochi-Okezie-Ikpeazu-rescues-Mrs-Amarachi-Okechi-accused-of-witchcraft
Abia First Lady Nkochi Okezie Ikpeazu (left).

The wife of the Abia State Governor, Mrs. Nkechi Okezie Ikpeazu, has rescued one Mrs. Amarachi Okechi, who was accused of witchcraft, assaulted, and held hostage for several days in Umueghu Amaegbuato community of Nkpa in Bende Local Government Area of the state.

A video that went viral on social media at the weekend captured the moment Okechi, an alleged widow, was being flogged by youths in the community.

Mrs. Ikpeazu rescued the woman on Monday and arranged for her to be taken to a hospital for treatment, said her Chief Press Secretary, Chika Ojiegbe.

Ojiegbe said, “the First lady Mrs. Nkechi Ikpeazu is particularly thankful to the member representing Bende South, Emmanuel Ndubuisi, the Bende LGA Chairman and his wife Mrs Leticia Onwuchekwa, as well as the traditional ruler of the area, for the role in successfully extricating the woman from the volatile area”.

RELATED
Nigeria

FCT Fire Service To Investigate Cause Of
Abuja Radio Station Fire

Company

Bank Of Industry To Finance Climate-Friendly Investments In Nigeria With €100m

Okechi’s assault by the youths had attracted wide condemnation from the public.

Hon. Chijioke Chukwu, Minority Leader of Abia State House of Assembly, described the act as barbaric and wondered why the community should take laws into their hands.

He called on the Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Janet Agbede, to immediately arrest all those involved in the dastardly act.

The lawmaker also pledged to liaise with the DPO in Bende and Uzuakoli and officials of government from the area to ensure that all involved are identified, arrested, and punished according to the law.

You might also like

FCT Fire Service To Investigate Cause Of
Abuja Radio Station Fire

How Kuje Prison Inmate Died — NCoS

Police Service Commission Shut As Workers Begin Indefinite Strike

‘These Lawyers Are Agents Of Money Launderers’- ICPC Boss Challenges NBA…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.