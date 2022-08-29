FCT Fire Service To Investigate Cause Of Abuja Radio Station Fire

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Federal Capital Territory Fire Service is to investigate the cause of the fire outbreak that razed an Abuja broadcast station, Eagle FM, in the Logokoma area of the city on Monday afternoon.

A video of the fire burning on the rooftop of the station’s building was circulated on social media on Monday afternoon.

Our correspondent gathered no casualty was recorded in the fire incident.

Confirming the development, the Assistant Controller of Federal Fire Service, Paul Abraham, to our correspondent that operatives of the service

were deployed to the scene immediately they got a call at about 1 pm.

Paul said, “Yes, of the fire incident we got a call, and our men went to put the fire under control at the exact location, investigations are still ongoing.”