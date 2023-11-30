Abia Govt To Begin Demolition Of Illegal Structures From December 1

285 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Abia state government said it will start the demolition of unauthorized structures located at Isi Gate, Uzuakoli Road, Corporative, and Aba Road the state capital, from December 1.

This was disclosed by the General Manager of the Umuahia Capital Development Authority (UCDA), Kingsley Agomuo during a meeting with property owners in the affected zones.

Advertisement

According to Agomou, the government has set a deadline of December 1, 2023, for occupants of these illegal structures to vacate the premises.

He advised owners to dismantle the structures themselves, warning that if they failed to do so, they would be responsible for the expenses incurred by the government in demolishing the buildings.

Addressing the well-known Isi Gate market, Agomuo clarified that the market has already been relocated, instructing traders to evacuate the site promptly.