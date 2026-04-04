Abia Moves To Secure UNESCO Status For Ekponibro Cultural Festival

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Prominent dignitaries, policymakers, and community stakeholders gathered in Atan Abam, Abia State, on Saturday for the Ekponibro Cultural Festival, as renewed commitments were made to preserve cultural heritage while advancing education, healthcare, and human capital development.

The festival, organised by the Unubiko Foundation under the leadership of Chief James Chijioke Ume (Ike Abam Onyerubi), was widely described as a celebration of identity and heritage, highlighting the deep historical foundations of the Abam Onyurubi people and their contributions to society.

The governor represented by Chief Ume expressed appreciation to both the local and expanded organising committees for their continued support.

“I want to thank everybody, particularly the local organizing committee. Thank you all for your support for identifying continually with this program,” he said.

He also assigned the chairman of the occasion, Dr. Ogbonnaya Orji, the responsibility of securing UNESCO endorsement for the festival.

“My dear leader, both political and spiritual. Thank you for volunteering to chair this event, and he is the live chairman of this ebony book.

We’re giving you one assignment. To get UNESCO to endorse this event, it is your responsibility to ensure that this happens,” he said.

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Chief Ume further announced the conclusion of the Unubiko Foundation’s 2026 scholarship scheme, underscoring its reach and inclusivity, with plans for expansion.

“Yesterday, we concluded our 2026 scholarship scheme. We have 500 students from across the state, all in the pool scholarship of Unubiko Foundation.

“And by next year, we’re expanding it to the whole of Abam. Everybody from Abam who is an undergraduate will have automatic acceptance in our scholarship scheme,” he said.

Also speaking, Speaker of Abia State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Emmanuel Ihuoma Emeruwa represented by his Deputy, Rt. Hon. Austin Okezie said, “Ekpenibro has come to stay. It is a celebration of culture. A culture and an event that reminds us of where we are coming from, the roots of what has happened over the years.

“On behalf of the members of the 8th Assembly and by the direct authorization of Mr. Speaker, the 8th Assembly stands to support this programme.

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“We want to pledge that we will continue to be associated with Ekponibro because it is an event that promotes the foundation of ABAM Onyurubi,” he said.

Okezie expressed optimism about sustained participation in future editions of the festival.

“We know that as we have participated in this year’s program, just as we did in last year’s program, we are optimistic that we will be here next year.

“And it is our prayer that everybody who is here for this year’s program will also be part of next year’s program,” he added.

He also commended the founder of the Unubiko Foundation saying, “We graciously commend the founder and president of the Unubiko foundation, Chief James Ume, who from all indications is the anchor behind this whole beautiful event,” he said.

In his remarks, the Commissioner for Arts, Culture and Creative Economy, Hon. Matthew Ekwuribe, emphasised the significance of the festival in positioning Abia State on the global cultural map.

He praised the event for showcasing the richness of Abia’s heritage and expressed optimism that such initiatives would attract international recognition.

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Ekwuribe noted that the state is actively working towards having its cultural assets enlisted on UNESCO’s list of intangible cultural heritage, signalling a strategic effort to project its traditions to the global stage.

Delivering the vote of thanks, the Rector of Ogbonnaya Onu Polytechnic, Aba, Engr. Christopher Okoro, expressed gratitude to the organisers and participants for the success of the event.

“Events like this do not only preserve our heritage but also inspire the younger generation to value education, innovation, and community development. We are proud to be part of this noble initiative and look forward to stronger collaborations that will benefit our students and the broader society,” he said.

The festival reinforced key themes of cultural pride, philanthropy, and collaboration between government institutions and community-based organisations.

Chief Ume’s sustained interventions through the Unubiko Foundation – particularly in the areas of education and healthcare – were highlighted as examples of impactful leadership and grassroots development.

Participants at the event expressed optimism that Abia State’s cultural renaissance, supported by both legislative and executive arms of government, will continue to promote unity, drive development, and enhance global visibility in the years ahead.