PTAD Secures N45bn Emergency Fund To Settle Pension Arrears

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) has moved swiftly to address rising tensions within the pension community following reports of a planned protest by a faction of pensioner groups, including a controversial proposal for a “naked demonstration.”

In an urgent meeting held in Abuja, the Executive Secretary of PTAD, Tolulope Odunaiya, engaged leaders of the Nigerian Union of Pensioners (NUP) and the Federal Parastatals and Private Sector Pensioners Association of Nigeria (FEPPPAN), alongside senior PTAD management, to strengthen dialogue and forestall the planned action.

Odunaiya emphasised that the agency remains firmly committed to protecting the welfare, rights, and dignity of pensioners under the Defined Benefit Scheme. She reassured the unions of PTAD’s readiness to maintain open communication channels and work collaboratively to resolve concerns without escalating tensions.

Highlighting significant achievements in recent months, the Executive Secretary pointed to the implementation of the N32,000 minimum wage pension increment approved by the Federal Government, alongside additional pension enhancements of 10.66 per cent and 12.95 per cent for eligible retirees.

She noted that PTAD had also secured a ₦45bn emergency budgetary allocation targeted at implementing these increases and clearing outstanding arrears.

Odunaiya further clarified misconceptions surrounding the much-discussed ₦25,000 Federal Government palliative for vulnerable groups.

Advertisement

She stressed that the initiative is under the mandate of the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, not PTAD. However, she assured pensioners that the Directorate is following up with the Ministry and would provide timely updates as more information becomes available.

The Executive Secretary expressed concern over the proposed protest, warning that a “naked demonstration” could undermine the dignity of elderly citizens and derail the constructive efforts being made to address their concerns.

She appealed for patience, noting that sustained dialogue remains the most effective path toward resolving pension-related issues.

Leaders of NUP and FEPPPAN, present at the meeting, distanced their unions from the planned protest and reaffirmed their unwavering commitment to peaceful engagement. They urged pensioners to refrain from actions that could compromise their safety or public perception and instead route their grievances through established union structures.

The unions commended PTAD for its openness and ongoing reforms aimed at strengthening pension administration. They also expressed confidence in continued collaboration with the Directorate to ensure pensioners receive their entitlements promptly and without distress.

Advertisement

Odunaiya, in her closing remarks, thanked the union leaders for their cooperation and assured them that PTAD remains fully committed to improving communication, deepening structured engagement, and upholding the welfare and dignity of all pensioners across the country.

The meeting concluded with a shared resolve to maintain unity, protect pensioners’ rights, and prevent misinformation from disrupting hard-won progress in pension administration.