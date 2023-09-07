Adamawa State Government Releases List Of Accredited Schools Of Health

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Adamawa state government has released the list of accredited Community health institutions in the state.

This was contained in a letter seen by THE WHISTLER, written by the Commissioner of Health, Hon Felix Tangwami to the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Adamawa State.

According to the commissioner, the only accredited health institutions in the state are three.

They are: College of Health Technology, Mubi, Sa’adatu College of Health Science Technology, Mubi (private) and School of Health Technology, Mayo Belwa (private).

Recall that THE WHISTLER reported last week Tuesday, that Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri had proscribed some learning institutions in the state during a meeting with the head of tertiary institutions at the government house, Yola.

During the meeting, the governor made some changes within the state including moving the College of Health to Michika local government area for smooth take.

Fintiri said: “Among some of the decisions we reached are that some of the nursing and midwifery will move to the Ministry of Health for proper coordination and professionalism.

“Government has also proscribed from today, all colleges and schools that are health related, which have not been accredited. They have been proscribed by the government until otherwise.

“As it is today here, no school of health private in the state that will further exist.

“College of health Michika to move immediately to Michika. And we are calling on the community to support the school so that they can have smooth take off while government make and ensure that all the necessary requirements for the expansion and students accommodation are provided.”

The Governor also noted that his government has set up a high panel for the College of Education Ganye for repositioning and optimal performance.

“Equally, College of Legal Studies, Yola, will now move to the Ministry of Justice as the supervising ministry.

“These and many more are some of the issues that we discussed today, and we are really happy that ideas have been discussed to position and strengthen these institutions,” Fintiri said.