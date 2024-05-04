Don’t Cripple University Over Sentimental Issues, UniAbuja VC Speaks On Strike

454 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Vice-Chancellor of University of Abuja(UniAbuja) Prof. Abdul-Rasheed Na’Allah, has stated that it was wrong for the university lecturers to cripple the institution over “issues that are merely sentimental.”

Recall that the University’s branch of the Academic Staff Union of Universities(ASUU) began an indefinite strike on Thursday to draw attention to developments affecting the union.

The union is reported to be at loggerheads with the Minister of Education, Prof. Tahir Mamman and Vice Chancellor over the appointment of a new VC.

However, the Vice Chancellor in the statement, described the strike as divisive and unnecessary, vowing that the management would never allow the university to be crippled again.

A statement by the Acting Director, Information and University Relations, Dr. Habib Yakoob in Abuja stated that the Vice Chancellor disclosed this at a meeting with Provost, Deans, Directors and Heads of academic departments.

He stated that academic and administrative activities on campus will go on in spite of the strike.

“As far as the management of the university is concerned, this institution is not on strike.

“Some people said they have declared a strike but all of us with the management have decided that our normal activities in the university must go on.

“Our exam is going on, senate meetings will continue, everything we do as a university will continue, our calendar will not be disrupted any longer by the grace of God.

“It is wrong to cripple the university over issues that are merely sentimental and some of which we have dialogue over and resolved, we are prepared not to allow this disruption again,” he said.

He dismissed all the reported allegations of the union which they claimed informed its declaration of indefinite strike.