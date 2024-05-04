Abia Community Urges Otti To Intervene In Boundary Dispute With Akwa Ibom Communities

537 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Community leaders from Ndoki Clan in Ukwa East Local Government Area of Abia State have pleaded with the Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti, to come to their rescue as neighboring communities in Akwa Ibom State allegedly encroached on their territory.

The community leaders said an impending communal clash may be unavoidable unless the state government intervenes.

President General of the Board of Trustees of Ndoki Community Development Union (NCDU), Chief Sunday Uche Aja, disclosed the community’s plight when he led a delegation on a visit to Governor Otti on Friday.

Aja expressed dismay over the continuous encroachment on the Ndoki land by their neighbors from Etim Ekpo Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State, emphasizing the urgent need for resolution.

“Our neighbours from Etim Ekpo Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom state are daily encroaching into Ndoki land and nobody, including their government, is doing anything to stop them.

“We are pleading with Governor Alex Otti not to allow the people of Akwa Ibom State to annex our communities,” he told the governor.

The group appealed to Governor Otti to do everything for the actualization of the proposed Seaport at Obeaku, Ndoki, adding that the state exco had already approved the project

“Many private investors have indicated interest in the project but the governor should engage any investor he knows has the capacity and capability to build the seaport,” the group demanded.

Aja said that the Obeaku Seaport, situated approximately 23 nautical miles from the Atlantic Ocean, will establish a crucial link between Abia State and the entire South-East zone, facilitating shipping operations in the area.

The NCDU also expressed appreciation to Governor Otti for appointing individuals from their community to key positions within his administration and appealed for the provision of essential social amenities.

In response, Governor Otti, represented by his Chief of Staff, Pastor Caleb Ajagba, encouraged the community members not to take laws into their hands regarding the boundary issue, but rather to report such incidents to the deputy governor’s office.