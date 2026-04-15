ADC Convention Historic Step To Rescue Nigeria — Kwankwaso

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Former presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, has described the National Convention of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as historic and a new step in the efforts towards rescuing Nigeria.

Speaking in a post via his X account on Wednesday, Kwankwaso said the convention held in Abuja on Tuesday, is a confirmation of the unbreakable spirit of the ADC.

The former Governor of Kano State, who expressed delight in being part of the convention, submitted that the ADC is ready to contest and win the forthcoming elections.

“I was delighted to join fellow party leaders and members at the historic ADC National Convention in Abuja.

“The convention united our great party in a single voice and unbreakable spirit a resolute commitment to remain unbent in our collective struggle for a better, greater Nigeria,” he wrote.

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As earlier reported the ADC on Tuesday announced the expulsion of former Deputy National Chairman, Nafiu Bala-Gombe and a member of the House of Representatives, Leke Abejide, from the party for alleged anti-party activities.

The decision was announced during the party’s national convention held in Abuja by the faction under the leadership of former Senate President David Mark.

The convention, which took place at the Rainbow Events Centre, attracted more than 3,000 delegates and political stakeholders as the party intensified preparations for the 2027 general elections.

The David Mark-led ADC also expelled Kenneth Ehiator, Stella Chukwu, and Elias Adiukwu from the party.

The Senator representing Adamawa south, Binos Yaroe, moved the motion for their expulsion on the floor of the convention, which was promptly seconded and adopted by delegates in attendance.

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Kwankwanso in his post acknowledged the leadership of David Mark, congratulating him on the successful renewal of ADC mandate.

“With this renewed confidence, I am confident that our party will march on to resounding victory in the days ahead,” he said.