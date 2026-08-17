Adeyanju Cries Out Over Abuja Flooding, Seeks Tinubu’s Action

Human rights lawyer and activist, Deji Adeyanju, has raised the alarm over worsening flooding in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, calling on President Bola Tinubu to urgently intervene to save the city from further environmental and infrastructural decline.

In an open letter addressed to the President, Adeyanju said, “This is an urgent appeal concerning the rapidly deteriorating environmental and infrastructural condition of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.”

He explained that Abuja’s original master plan had designated green areas, parks, gardens, drainage corridors, canals and waterways as critical to the city’s survival, not merely as aesthetic features.

“These spaces were not created merely for aesthetic purposes but to serve critical environmental functions, including flood control and the preservation of the ecological balance of the city,” he said.

Adeyanju insisted that recent flooding across the city could no longer be dismissed as an ordinary consequence of rainfall.

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“Today, that master plan is under serious threat as recent flooding witnessed across the city can no longer be treated as an isolated consequence of heavy rainfall.

“Areas that historically did not experience significant flooding are now increasingly vulnerable with homes submerged and roads rendered impassable,” he said.

Citing official data, he noted, “The FCT Emergency Management Department has itself identified several communities as flood-prone areas, including Lokogoma/EFAB/iPent Estates, Galadimawa, Dogon-Gada, Lugbe, Maitama, Wuse, Garki, CBD, Asokoro, Guzape, Gwarinpa, Nyanya, Kubwa, Wari, Gwagwalada, Damagaza, Mabushi, Anthony Ikem Street, Blue Cabana axis, Kuje, Kwali, Abaji, Yangoji, and several other communities. This is an emergency!”

He further lamented the extent to which the city’s protective infrastructure had been compromised.

“Abuja is not supposed to be a city where a relatively ordinary rainfall can suddenly turn major residential and commercial districts into flood zones.

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“Areas originally preserved under the Abuja Master Plan as green areas, gardens, parks, drainage corridors and waterways have been converted or allocated for residential and other developments,” he said.

Giving specific examples of the encroachment, Adeyanju stated, “For example, the green area opposite Blake’s in Area 11; the green area around Rita Lori Hotel, where housing was reportedly developed for magistrates; the green area around MTN in Maitama; and the green area around the old Customs Office in Wuse Zone 3, covering of a major canal in the Maitama area to make way for the construction of residential buildings allegedly linked to the Chairman of the Senate Committee on the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Senator Ibrahim Mohammed Bomai, among others are few examples of distortion of Abuja master plan.”

He praised past leadership for exercising restraint in land allocation, noting, “Former administrations and former FCT Ministers who resisted the temptation to convert every available piece of land into a development opportunity were not being foolish.

“They understood that a city must preserve spaces that may appear economically unproductive today but are indispensable to its survival tomorrow.”

Adeyanju then made a direct appeal to the President for intervention. “I therefore respectfully call upon you Mr. President to urgently intervene and direct a comprehensive review of land allocations and developments within designated green areas, parks, gardens, drainage corridors, canals and waterways across the FCT,” he said.

He stressed the national importance of Abuja’s wellbeing, stating, “Abuja is home to the nation’s most important institutions. It hosts the Presidency, the National Assembly, the judiciary, foreign embassies, international organisations, diplomats and millions of Nigerians who live and work within the city. The condition of Abuja therefore has implications far beyond the residents of the FCT.”

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He warned about the potential consequences of continued inaction. “If we continue to build over the city’s green spaces, drainage corridors, canals and waterways, there may come a day when even the areas around Aso Rock are not spared from flooding. God forbid that such a thing happens,” he said.