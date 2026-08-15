Osun Guber: INEC Uploads 3, 292 Of 3,763 Results On IREV

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has uploaded 3, 292 of the 3, 762 results in the Osun State governorship election on its portal.

This represents 87.48 per cent of the total results as indicated in the electoral body’s viewing portal, IREV when THE WHISTLER viewed the portal as of 21:53 p.m.

The election was largely peaceful in many parts of the state safe for pockets of incidents of vote trading by the parties in the race.

The contest has narrowed down to two contestants – Governor Ademola Adeleke of the Accord Party and Mr. Bola Oyebamiji of the All Progressives Congress (APC). The candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Najeem Salaam is trailing far behind.

Uploading of the total results is expected to be completed by INEC anytime soon as more results are still being received as of the time of filing this report.