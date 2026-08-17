Edo Elects New Assembly Speaker After Agbebaku’s Removal

The Edo House of Assembly has elected a new speaker Yekini Idiaye after impeaching Blessing Agbebaku on Monday.

Hon Agbebaku, was removed by what lawmakers said was poor leadership and corruption.

Idiaye, who represents Akoko-Edo Constituency I and is a third-term lawmaker, was elected to replace Agbebaku.

Addressing journalists after Monday’s plenary, Idiaye accused Agbebaku of poor leadership, alleging that his tenure was characterised by corruption and prolonged adjournments.

He said, “The House was inaugurated on the 16th of June, 2023 under the leadership of Agbebaku, and since then we have been passing through a lot of challenges, corruption here and there, adjournment here and there, sometimes for 30 days without a cause.

“We are not happy with his leadership style. His leadership is poor, and it has been drawing the work of the government backwards.”

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Idiaye added, “That is why we removed him. We must encourage our performing governor.

“He is doing well, anything that will derail or stop our performing governor, we must stop it. That is why we changed him.

“I can assure all of you that we will do everything possible to support Governor Monday Okpebholo to move this state forward.”

Idiaye’s emergence was also said to have followed the Assembly’s zoning arrangement, which provides that when the governor is from Edo Central Senatorial District, the Speaker should come from Edo North.

The Assembly members subsequently visited the Government House to inform Governor Monday Okpebholo about the change in leadership.