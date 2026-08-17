NDLEA Destroys N301bn Illicit Drugs Seized Across Lagos

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), on Monday, destroyed 329,865.585 kilogrammes of assorted illicit drugs valued at an estimated N301.06bn in Lagos, following court orders authorising the disposal of the substances.

The drugs were destroyed during a court-ordered exercise held at Navy Town, Ojo, Lagos, on Monday. The exercise covered uncontested concluded cases and abandoned drug seizures.

According to the NDLEA, 246,864.535 kilogrammes of the destroyed substances were seized by its Lagos Strategic Command between April 2025 and May 2026. Another 83,001.05 kilogrammes were recovered by the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Tincan and Apapa Strategic Commands, Marine Command and a Special Operations Unit operating in Lagos.

The consignment comprised cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine, various strains of cannabis, including Canadian Loud and skunk, ephedrine, tramadol, codeine syrup and other opioids, as well as khat leaves.

Speaking at the exercise, NDLEA Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (rtd.), described the destruction as a demonstration of the government’s determination to protect Nigerians and deprive criminal networks of resources to sustain their operations.

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Marwa said the drugs represented more than contraband, warning that illicit drug trafficking threatens young people, families and communities while contributing to crime, addiction and impaired driving.

He added that the drug trade also imposes significant economic costs on the country by weakening the workforce, increasing healthcare expenses, discouraging investment and diverting public resources that could otherwise be deployed to education, healthcare and infrastructure.

The NDLEA chairman further linked illicit drug trafficking to wider security challenges, noting that proceeds from the trade can finance organised crime, terrorism and violent extremism.

He commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for supporting the agency’s mandate, while also acknowledging the contributions of the judiciary, Lagos State Government, military, other security agencies, international partners, civil society organisations, traditional institutions, the media and members of the public.

Marwa also praised NDLEA officers, particularly those operating in Lagos, for their sacrifices and commitment to the fight against illicit drugs.

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He warned drug barons, traffickers, financiers, distributors and dealers against assuming that they could continue to operate with impunity.

“Wherever you hide, whoever sponsors you and however sophisticated your network may be, the long arm of the law will reach you,” Marwa said, adding that the agency would remain committed to dismantling criminal networks and their financial structures.

He urged parents, schools, religious and traditional leaders, the media and other Nigerians to play active roles in combating drug abuse and trafficking, stressing that the NDLEA could not win the battle alone.

Also speaking at the event, Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu described the scale of the destruction as a “sobering reminder” of the threat posed by illicit drugs to communities and young Nigerians.

Represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Bimbola Salu-Hundeyin, the governor said the destruction of about 300 tonnes of narcotics and psychotropic substances demonstrated what could be achieved when law enforcement agencies, the judiciary and governments worked together.

Sanwo-Olu assured that Lagos State would continue to confront drug abuse and trafficking, stressing that the state would not relent in its efforts.

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The Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service, Adewale Adeniyi, also commended the NDLEA, saying the seizures reflected successful operations across Nigeria’s seaports, airports and land borders.

Adeniyi said the destruction sent a strong message to drug dealers that they were no longer welcome in Nigeria.

He also highlighted the connection between illicit drug trafficking and violent non-state actors, including bandits, kidnappers, armed robbers, insurgents and terrorists.

According to him, drug trafficking provides a source of funding for such criminal activities, adding that the destruction of the seized substances would deny criminal groups access to billions of naira in potential proceeds.