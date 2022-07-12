Afenifere Leader, Adebanjo Knocks Tinubu, Atiku, Says Only Obi Can Rule Without Influence Of Criminals In Govt

The leader of the pan-Yoruba socio political organisation Afenifere, Pa Ayo Adebanjo, has urged Nigerians to shun ethnic sentiments and vote the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, in the 2023 election

Adebanjo said he did not have confidence in the All Progressives Congress candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and the Peoples Democratic Party candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

The Afenifere leader said this on Tuesday while speaking on Yoruba Gbode, an online radio programme.

He said Obi, who is a former governor of Anambra State, had the ability to “rule independently” without the influence of some leaders he refered to as criminals in government.

The.nonagenarian said Obi will not disappoint Nigerians if he wins the coming presidential election.

Adebanjo said Tinubu sold President Muhammadu Buhari to Nigerians in 2015, adding that he would give continuity to “incompetence” if elected.

He said, “It is only Peter Obi that can rule independently without the influence of these criminals in the government. Tinubu will only give continuity to Buhari’s incompetence.

“We know Peter Obi very well , that’s why we endorsed him. He will not disappoint Nigerians, let’s put tribal differences apart and vote the right leader in.

“Tinubu sold Buhari to over 200 million Nigerians for his own selfish interest of wanting to rule after Buhari. None of them loves Nigeria.”

The Afenifere leader said the south-East should be trusted with power, adding that the geopolitical zone also deserves to lead the country.

Adebanjo further said, “Easterners are also Nigerians , they deserve to rule. I am sure Peter Obi will not subject himself to the northerners like Tinubu and Atiku would do if elected.”