Africa Must Stop Begging For Aid — Okonjo-Iweala

The Director-General of the World Trade Organisation, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, has urged African countries to abandon the posture of dependence on foreign aid and instead position the continent as a prime destination for global investment, trade and industrial growth.

She said Africa must no longer approach the rest of the world “as a supplicant for a shrinking pool of aid,” but rather as a continent with enormous opportunities, youthful talent and markets capable of driving global economic resilience.

Okonjo-Iweala made this call while delivering the Pre-Convocation Lecture of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, on Friday, January 30, 2026.

The lecture, titled “Challenges and Opportunities for Africa and Nigeria in the Present Global Geopolitical and Geostrategic Context,” was delivered before a large audience of academics, policymakers, students and invited guests.

According to a statement issued by the Public Affairs Directorate of the Office of the Vice-Chancellor, Ahmadu Bello University, on Tuesday, the WTO chief focused on how Africa and Nigeria could navigate the current global economic and political turbulence.

“As disheartening as the news often is these days, from Sudan to Greenland, I am convinced that this crisis presents opportunities for the continent,” Okonjo-Iweala said.

She noted, however, that seizing these opportunities would require African leaders to “step up at home” by improving governance and strengthening investment and commercial ties within the region and beyond.

The WTO Director-General said the ongoing global disruptions had exposed the dangers of excessive dependence on a few countries, particularly China for critical supplies and the United States for market demand.

According to her, businesses and countries across the world are already responding by diversifying supply chains and deconcentrating sourcing and markets to reduce risk.

She explained that Africa stood to gain significantly from what she described as “re-globalisation,” especially by attracting supply-chain investments in labour-intensive manufacturing, critical minerals, pharmaceuticals, renewable energy and agro-processing.

Okonjo-Iweala cited renewable energy as a key example, noting that imports of solar and wind technology had helped make clean power cheaper than grid electricity and diesel generators in many African countries.

“But we should be looking to manufacture these items at home, not just to import them. This will create more jobs for our young people,” she said.

She disclosed that Africa possesses about 60 per cent of the world’s solar energy potential, yet attracts only two per cent of global solar investment.

“That has to change,” she warned.

The former Nigerian finance minister urged African governments to deliberately improve their investment climate to attract foreign investors, including Chinese firms, to set up solar plants and other manufacturing facilities on the continent.

She stressed that Africa had immense demographic advantages, describing its youthful population as “the world’s talent pool of the future.”

By 2050, she said, Africa is projected to account for about 25 per cent of the global working-age population, a development she said could be transformative if properly harnessed.

Beyond demographics, Okonjo-Iweala noted that Africa is richly endowed with arable land and vast mineral resources critical to the global energy transition.

She cited estimates by the United States Geological Survey indicating that Africa holds nearly 30 per cent of the world’s known mineral reserves, including rare earths and other strategic minerals.

“And if we leverage our abundant solar and wind energy potential, we can envision a future of African regional supply chains with mineral processing powered by clean energy — good for jobs, good for growth prospects, and good for the planet,” she said.

The WTO Director-General cautioned that Africa had missed similar windows of opportunity in the past, expressing hope that the continent would not repeat such mistakes.

She emphasised that African leaders must act decisively and proactively to secure long-term development for their citizens.

Okonjo-Iweala also charged Africans, particularly the younger generation, to remain committed to development and make their voices heard in demanding accountable leadership.

She concluded that the choices made today by both leaders and citizens would determine whether Africa emerges as a major player in the global economy or remains on its margins.