Anambra: Gunmen Attack Igboukwu Cattle Market In Soludo’s LG

Yet-to-be identified gunmen have again invaded Governor Chukwuma Soludo’s Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State killing cows at Igboukwu cattle market few hours after attacking the council headquarters and setting it on fire.

A source from the community said the unknown gunmen invaded the Igboukwu community cattle market yesterday night and killed over 20 cows and goats.

Recall that gunmen had on Thursday morning attacked the Aguata Local Government Area Council Headquarters where Governor Charles Soludo hails from.

It was learnt that the council headquarters was set on fire during the attack.

The spokesman for Anambra State Police Command, Ikenga Tochukwu, who confirmed the attack said police officers were deployed to the scene of the incident.

Soludo had during a visit to the Nnewi South Local Government Headquarters Ukpor, which was also attacked by gunmen last month, lamented the attacks on businesses and government facilities, and vowed that Anambra won’t bow to criminals.

He stated that the mindless bloodletting and destruction of infrastructure do not define who the people are.

“Nothing can justify these acts of criminality. As I looked at what is left of the rubbles, I asked myself, “in all this, who loses?

“Structures built from the taxes paid by the genuinely hard-working men and women on the streets are ruined for reasons that are incomprehensible to sane minds”.

These attacks are coming after the governor had announced that the Monday sit-at-home being enforced by the Indigenous People Of Biafra IPOB to demand the unconditional release of their leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu would no longer be observed in the State.

The governor refused to abide by the Monday sit- at- home and cancelled it immediately after he was sworn in.