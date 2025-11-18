APC Berates PDP’s Turaki Over Pledge To Return Power To Nigerians

488 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has criticised the newly elected National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Kabiru Turaki, SAN, over his recent declaration that the opposition party is poised to “return power to Nigerians.”

Turaki made the remarks recently in Ibadan, Oyo State, during his acceptance speech at the PDP Elective Convention, where he pledged that the party will end impunity and champion democratic accountability.

He urged the judiciary to uphold the principles of democracy and adhere strictly to judicial precedents, warning against actions that could be perceived as undermining the nation’s democratic process.

But in a response on Tuesday, the Lagos APC dismissed Turaki’s comments as empty rhetoric, insisting he lacks the legitimacy to make such promises.

In a statement signed by its spokesperson, Mr. Seye Oladejo, the party described the PDP as a fragmented organisation battling internal crises, leadership disputes, and conflicting court rulings.

According to the APC, Turaki’s emergence has not resolved the party’s deep-rooted divisions, making his pledge to return power to Nigerians unrealistic and misleading.

Advertisement

“A man who cannot unite his own divided platform cannot unite a country. Someone needs to respectfully remind him: You cannot build something on nothing. You cannot give what you do not have,” the APC said.

“Before he dreams of returning power to Nigerians, he should first seek legitimacy from his own party members and leaders.”

The ruling party accused the PDP of mismanaging Nigeria during its 16 years in power, alleging that the period was marked by corruption, depleted reserves, infrastructural decay, oil theft, and weakened security architecture.

It argued that Nigerians had already reclaimed power by voting out the PDP in 2015 and reaffirming their decision in 2019 and 2023.

The APC further contrasted Turaki’s remarks with what it described as President Bola Tinubu’s ongoing efforts to stabilise the economy, reform institutions, strengthen security, and attract investments.

Advertisement

“Nigeria needs constructive opposition – not political comedians issuing empty promises,” the Lagos APC added.